Apparel company donating Maryland Strong masks for every one sold

A Maryland clothing company is trying to do its part to help the state fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Route One Apparel recently designed a series of face coverings featuring a “Maryland Strong” motif.

They say for each mask sold, the company will donate a mask to healthcare workers, and first responders.

The company received praise from Governor Larry Hogan on Wednesday during a COVID-19 response briefing at the recently reopened Laurel Medical Facility.

The Governor arrived at the news conference wearing one of Route One Apparel’s masks.

The company – which was found by Ali Von Paris while she attended the University of Maryland in 2010 – donated their entire inventory of “fanny packs” to healthcare workers, and then pivoted all of their efforts to making masks, Hogan said.

“Just like the opening of this hospital, it’s a shining example of our Maryland unites initiative. It shows how anyone – how any institution or any small business or any individual Marylander can be a part of our efforts to save lives and to beat this hidden enemy. And it’s yet another reminder that we really are in this altogether,” the Governor said.

The Governor encouraged anyone who wants to purchase a mask to visit the company's website.


