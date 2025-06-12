Anti-Trump 'No Kings' protests planned for DC area

The Brief Protest organizers are deliberately holding most demonstrations outside of D.C. during Saturday’s Army 250 parade, with over a dozen events planned across Maryland and Virginia suburbs like Bethesda, Falls Church, and Gaithersburg. Groups such as No Kings and Indivisible are behind the nationwide effort, aiming to draw attention to "community-based resistance" and rejecting what they call "strongman politics" — with over 1,500 protest events listed nationwide.



While thousands are expected to gather in downtown D.C. for Saturday’s military parade celebrating the Army’s 250th anniversary, most protest activity will be taking place outside the city.

More than a dozen demonstrations are scheduled across the D.C. suburbs, including sidewalk rallies, visibility brigades and community-based events. The protests are organized by groups such as No Kings, Indivisible and other affiliated organizations.

Planned protests to skip DC

Organizers have deliberately chosen locations outside of D.C. for the majority of their events.

"We will make action everywhere else the story of America that day: people coming together in communities across the country to reject strongman politics and corruption," according to the No Kings website.

Protests will occur throughout Maryland and Virginia, including:

Bethesda, MD – Sidewalk rally and children’s Flag Day art event at Elm Street Urban Park.

Falls Church, VA – Protesters will gather at roadside locations.

Silver Spring, MD – Demonstration near downtown.

Fairfax, VA – Visibility brigade.

Gaithersburg, MD – Protest at Muddy Branch Overpass (event now at capacity).

Alexandria, Arlington, Kingstowne, and Bowie – Additional rallies listed on Mobilize and NoKings.org.

NoKings.org lists over 1,500 protest events across the country. Click here for the full list.

Smaller protests within the District

While most events are set outside the city, several smaller gatherings are also planned within the District. These include a Fort Reno Park pro-democracy gathering hosted by D.C. Citizens, as well as events downtown organized by groups like Refuse Fascism and the Equity March.

Army 250 security

The focus on suburban locations comes amid significant security efforts in D.C. for Saturday’s parade. City officials have installed 18 miles of fencing, placed 175 magnetometers, and coordinated law enforcement efforts across multiple federal agencies.