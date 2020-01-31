Anti-drunk driving advocates urging football fans to be careful on Super Bowl Sunday

Super Bowl Sunday is days away. It means parties are being planned, the bars will be packed, and anti-drunk driving advocates are urging football fans to be careful before, during, and after the big game.

Nearly half of all U.S. traffic deaths on game day involve drunk drivers, said Washington Regional Alcohol Program President Kurt Erickson, who cited federal statistics. It’s why he’s urging Super Bowl watchers to plan ahead and make sure they have a safe ride home come Sunday.

“It’s simply a matter of planning ahead, planning that exit strategy before you go to the party, whether you’re spending the night somewhere, whether you’re using transit, whether you’re using rideshare or cabs or what have you, simply to plan ahead,” Erickson said.

The message has been delivered before but bears repeating. Last year on Super Bowl Sunday, the Maryland State Patrol said they made 44 arrests for DUI’s.

Erickson added that about a third of drunk driving victims aren’t intoxicated themselves. He said, as a result, it’s especially important to call the police if you see someone on the road who may be intoxicated.

