Another migrant bus from Texas arrives in LA

Another migrant bus from Texas arrived in Los Angeles Monday morning, LA Mayor Karen Bass' office confirmed.

The bus carrying 42 migrants arrived at Union Station in the heart of downtown LA around 7:15 a.m. and included 23 men, 20 women, along with 21 children. The migrants were from Colombia, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Russia, and Venezuela, according to the LA Welcomes Collective.

"The City has continued to work with City Departments, the County, and a coalition of nonprofit organizations, in addition to our faith partners, to execute a plan set in place earlier this year. As we have before, when we became aware of the bus yesterday, we activated our plan," said Zach Seidl, Deputy Mayor of Communications and Spokesperson for Mayor Bass.

The bus arrived as the LA City Council pushes for legal action against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for other buses that have come to LA, including one that arrived last week. Bass' office said the city had welcomed a total of 435 migrants from Texas since the first bus arrived.

Abbott has been orchestrating the trips, saying Texas' border region is "overwhelmed" by immigrants crossing the Mexican border.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: More migrants from Texas arrive in Los Angeles over 4th of July weekend

"Texas' small border towns remain overwhelmed and overrun by the thousands of people illegally crossing into Texas from Mexico because of President Biden's refusal to secure the border," Abbott said in a statement after the first bus arrived in Los Angeles in June.

"Los Angeles is a major city that migrants seek to go to, particularly now that its city leaders approved its self-declared sanctuary city status. Our border communities are on the front lines of President Biden's border crisis, and Texas will continue providing this much-needed relief until he steps up to do his job and secure the border."

The Los Angeles City Council approved a motion on June 9 seeking to formally establish the city as a "Sanctuary City."

Texas has sent a total of 12 buses with migrants to Los Angeles since June.

City News Service contributed to this report.