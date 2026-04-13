Anonymous Reddit user challenging federal subpoena that could reveal their identity

The Brief The federal government has issued a subpoena to Reddit that would allow them to obtain identifying information users who criticize ICE. The U.S. government has ordered Reddit to appear before a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., by Tuesday, April 14. Now, an anonymous user is fighting back against the subpoena, setting up a legal battle over free speech and government power.



An anonymous Reddit user is preparing to challenge a federal subpoena that could reveal their identity, setting up a legal battle over anonymous speech and government power.

According to attorneys representing the user who is identified in court filings as "J. Doe" a motion will be filed in D.C. federal court within the next couple of days seeking to quash the grand jury subpoena.

If successful, the motion would relieve Reddit from turning over identifying information and other user data to the government.

The backstory:

Lawyers for J. Doe say the government initially attempted to obtain the user’s identity through a less formal process.

An ICE agent based in Fairfax first issued an administrative summons, which does not require judicial approval. When that effort failed, the government pivoted to the grand jury to compel Reddit to comply.

J. Doe’s legal team argues the subpoena is unconstitutional and threatens protected speech.

"Not only is this a completely invalid use of a grand jury intended to chill the First Amendment rights of our client and other online users, but anonymous political speech is very protected," said Lauren Regan, executive director of the Civil Liberties Defense Center and attorney for J. Doe.

"Unless the government comes up with compelling, good-faith reasons to connect our client’s speech to a crime, that’s not a lawful purpose of a grand jury."

REPORT: Trump administration taking Reddit to secret grand jury over anti-ICE posts

Big picture view:

Regan says this is not an isolated case.

Multiple grand jury subpoenas are currently being challenged in D.C. federal court, several reportedly assigned to Chief Judge Jeb Boasberg. The cases appear to involve individuals who have criticized Trump administration immigration policies.

Legal experts note that anonymous political speech has long been protected in the United States.

Dating back to the country’s founding, figures like Alexander Hamilton wrote under pseudonyms — most famously "Publius"— to advocate for the ratification of the Constitution.

Grand juries are limited in scope to determining whether there is probable cause to believe that a crime has been committed. However, because their proceedings are conducted in secret, mounting a First Amendment challenge may be difficult.

That secrecy may complicate efforts by J. Doe to block the subpoena.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Reddit emphasized its commitment to user privacy:

"We do not voluntarily share information with any government, especially not on users exercising their rights to criticize the government or plan a protest. We provide only the minimum required and notify the user whenever possible so they can defend their interests."

Privacy advocates warn the case could have broader implications.

"It has every indication of an intimidation campaign," said John Davisson of the Electronic Privacy Information Center.

"This is not really about impartial enforcement of the law… this is about trying to punish critical speech."

What's next:

The motion to quash the subpoena is expected to be filed within days. A ruling could determine whether the government can compel platforms like Reddit to reveal anonymous users in politically sensitive cases.

FOX 5 has reached out to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for comment but has not yet received a response.