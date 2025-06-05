Annual Salvadoran festival cancelled due to ICE concern

The Brief The annual Salvadoreñisimo Festival in Montgomery County has been canceled due to concerns over potential ICE activity and attendee safety. Organizers say the decision was made to protect families amid growing fears within immigrant communities. County Executive Marc Elrich called the cancellation "a sad commentary," while organizers hope to bring the festival back in the future.



The annual Salvadoreñisimo Festival, a longstanding celebration of El Salvadorian culture in Montgomery County, has been reportedly canceled due to concerns over U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement activities.

What we know:

The 20th edition of the festival, traditionally held at the Montgomery County Agricultural Fairgrounds, will not take place this year Telemundo reports.

The decision was made to avoid exposing attendees to potential encounters with immigration enforcement.

Organizers hope to resume the festival in the future.