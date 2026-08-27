Annie Mae throws out first pitch at Nats game Thursday

The Brief Annie Mae throws out the first pitch at Thursday’s Nationals game. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.. Nationals are fourth in the National League East.



FOX 5’s Annie Mae will throw out the first pitch at Thursday’s Washington Nationals game, adding some excitement to the afternoon matchup against the Colorado Rockies!

First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

Over the years, Tucker Barnes and Steve Chenevey have also had the honor of throwing out first pitches for the team.

The Nationals are currently fourth in the National League East.