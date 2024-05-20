Anne Arundel County teacher arrested for alleged sexual abuse of several elementary school students

article

An Anne Arundel County teacher is behind bars, accused of sexually abusing several elementary school students.

Police say they began investigating 44-year-old Matthew Scott Banks Schlegel in March 2024 after receiving reports about the possible abuse at Severna Park Elementary School.

The school system removed the teacher from the school immediately after they were made aware of the allegations.

Throughout the investigation, Child Protective Services interviewed multiple child victims and on May 15, Schlegel was charged with criminal charges ranging from second-degree assault to sex abuse of a minor. He was arrested at his home on May 16.

Although an arrest has been made, detectives are asking anyone with any information on this or other potential cases to call the TipLine at 410-222-4733 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.