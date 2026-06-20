6, including 2 minors, shot in Anne Arundel County: Police investigating
HANOVER, Md. - Six people were shot in Anne Arundel County overnight Friday, and police are investigating.
What we know:
Police were called out to a shooting on Charwood Road in Hanover shortly before 5 a.m. on Saturday. When officers got there, they found a man who had been shot in the torso.
Paramedics took the man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Throughout Saturday morning, Anne Arundel County Police received reports from three other area hospitals, where patients walked in with gunshot wounds.
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Five people got to the hospital on their own, police said — two adult women, an adult man and two juvenile boys. All of them had gunshots to their extremities, police said.
What we don't know:
Police did not say how old the six victims were.
What's next:
Anne Arundel County Police officers are still investigating the shooting and interviewing the victims.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Anne Arundel County Police Department.