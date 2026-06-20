6, including 2 minors, shot in Anne Arundel County: Police investigating

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The Brief Six people were shot in Anne Arundel County overnight Friday. Police responded to a shooting in Hanover, and found one victim. Officers later discovered five others got to local hospitals on their own.



Six people were shot in Anne Arundel County overnight Friday, and police are investigating.

What we know:

Police were called out to a shooting on Charwood Road in Hanover shortly before 5 a.m. on Saturday. When officers got there, they found a man who had been shot in the torso.

Paramedics took the man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Throughout Saturday morning, Anne Arundel County Police received reports from three other area hospitals, where patients walked in with gunshot wounds.

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Five people got to the hospital on their own, police said — two adult women, an adult man and two juvenile boys. All of them had gunshots to their extremities, police said.

What we don't know:

Police did not say how old the six victims were.

What's next:

Anne Arundel County Police officers are still investigating the shooting and interviewing the victims.