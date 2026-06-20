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6, including 2 minors, shot in Anne Arundel County: Police investigating

By
FOX 5 DC
Anne Arundel County
Updated June 20, 2026 4:37 PM EDT Published June 20, 2026 4:32 PM EDT
article

Anne Arundel County Police

The Brief

    • Six people were shot in Anne Arundel County overnight Friday.
    • Police responded to a shooting in Hanover, and found one victim.
    • Officers later discovered five others got to local hospitals on their own.

HANOVER, Md. - Six people were shot in Anne Arundel County overnight Friday, and police are investigating.

What we know:

Police were called out to a shooting on Charwood Road in Hanover shortly before 5 a.m. on Saturday. When officers got there, they found a man who had been shot in the torso.

Paramedics took the man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Throughout Saturday morning, Anne Arundel County Police received reports from three other area hospitals, where patients walked in with gunshot wounds.

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Five people got to the hospital on their own, police said — two adult women, an adult man and two juvenile boys. All of them had gunshots to their extremities, police said.

What we don't know:

Police did not say how old the six victims were.

What's next:

Anne Arundel County Police officers are still investigating the shooting and interviewing the victims.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

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