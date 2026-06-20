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Woman dies after late-night shooting in Prince George’s County

By
FOX 5 DC
Prince George's County
Published June 20, 2026 11:31 AM EDT
Published June 20, 2026 11:31 AM EDT
article

Prince George’s County Police Department

The Brief

    • Prince George’s County police responded to a shooting around 11:05 p.m.
    • Officers found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She later died at the hospital.
    • Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A woman died after being found shot late Saturday night in Prince George’s County, police said.

What we know:

Prince George’s County police said officers responded around 11:05 p.m. to the area for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

What's next:

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit a tip through the P3 Tips app.

The Source: This article was written using information from Prince George’s County police.

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