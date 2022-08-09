Anne Arundel County appoints Executive Director of state-mandated Police Accountability Board

article

Anne Arundel County has announced the appointment of its first Executive Director of the state-mandated Police Accountability Board.

Jannsen Evelyn is a government administration professional and licensed Maryland attorney with a decade of experience in local and state government roles. Most recently, Evelyn worked as Of Counsel at Baker Donelson.

"Janssen Evelyn has the life experience, the government experience, and the legal experience to move us all forward in a common direction as director of the state-mandated Police Accountability Board," Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said. "That’s why he was the clear choice of the diverse group of internal and external stakeholders who assisted us in the interview process. Janssen is exactly the right person for this job."

READ MORE: Anne Arundel County police officer charged with sexual assault and harassment

Prior to the role with Donelson, Evelyn served as Assistant Chief Administrative Officer for Howard County. Evelyn also worked in the County's Office of Law as an Assistant County Solicitor, where he advised and represented various county departments and offices.

"I look forward to working with, and on behalf of, the members of the Police Accountability Board, and working with public safety agency leadership, governmental leadership, and community leaders to ensure open dialogue and transparency," Evelyn said.

Originally from Barbados, Evelyn was raised in Maryland and holds a JD from Washington and Lee School of Law and a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from Saint Mary’s College of Maryland.

READ MORE: Police arrest man for writing offensive message on Anne Arundel County church

Evelyn serves as the Vice-Chair of the Maryland Commission on Civil Rights and is a Member-at-Large of the Howard County Branch of the NAACP.

.Jannsen will lead the Board’s next scheduled public meeting on Monday, August 15.