Anne Arundel County police officer charged with sexual assault and harassment

A police officer from Anne Arundel County is being investigated for an alleged sexual assault and harassment incident, according to authorities.

Anne Arundel County Police said Corporal T. Keller was charged with Second Degree Assault and Fourth Degree Sex Offense on Friday after a preliminary investigation.

Police said on Tuesday the Anne Arundel Police began investigating the alleged incident which they say involved Cpl. Keller and a contractual employee. Police did not offer further details on what happened during the incident.

Police said Cpl. Keller was an 8-year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Police Department assigned to the Bureau of Community Services.

He is currently suspended with pay.

Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Anne Arundel County Police at 410-222-8741.