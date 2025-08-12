Annapolis police rescue 2 kidnapping victims, 3 suspects arrested and charged

The Brief Annapolis police have arrested three suspects in connection with a kidnapping incident early Tuesday morning. The suspects allegedly approached two victims at gunpoint and forced them into a black sedan. One of the victims was able to escape and alert police, who then located the vehicle and rescued the second victim.



Two kidnapping victims were safely rescued by Annapolis police early Tuesday morning, following a quick response that led to the arrest of three suspects.

What we know:

According to Annapolis police, officers responded to the intersection of Americana Drive and Norman Drive at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 12, for a report of possible shots fired.

In what police are now calling an alleged kidnapping, a victim on Bay Ridge Avenue told them he and a second person had been approached by three armed individuals. The victims were then assaulted and forced into a black sedan, according to police.

The first victim was able to escape the vehicle and immediately notified police, who were then able to locate the car and the second victim just blocks away.

All three suspects were immediately arrested, and police located several weapons inside the vehicle. Both victims were found to be unharmed and did not require medical attention from emergency personnel.

The suspects have been charged with multiple criminal violations, police say.