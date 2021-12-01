Annapolis home damaged in early morning fire; no injuries reported

Flames tore through a house in Anne Arundel County early Wednesday morning before firefighters arrived and brought the situation under control.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The fire was reported around 12:30 a.m. in a two-story, single-family home in the 500 block of Admiral Drive in Annapolis.

Officials say it took officials about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control. No injuries were reported.

Advertisement

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.