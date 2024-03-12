A local animal rescue is begging for the public's help as they try to save nearly a dozen dogs from being euthanized.

The deadline for a decision is Wednesday at noon.

There are currently eight dogs at the animal shelter in Prince George's County at risk of being put down if they aren't adopted or fostered in the next 24 hours.

Laila's Legacy Animal Rescue, which focuses on saving the lives of dogs impacted by breed bias, and behavioral or medical challenges, is stepping up to help, and asking others to do the same.

On Monday, they were able to save eight dogs in the P.G. County Animal Shelter from being put down because people all over the DMV rallied, spread the word on social media, and provided temporary homes for those dogs.

They ranged in age up to 3 years old and included five 7-month-old puppies.

The problem is that Prince George's County has a ban on bully breeds. You cannot have them in the county, so they can't leave the shelter without a place to go in another county or state.

Prince George's has one of the last remaining breed bans in the entire country.

FOX 5 spoke with a representative from Prince George's County Council, which determined the ban, and they said there are no immediate plans to bring this up or make any changes soon.

Laila's Legacy was started about a year ago by founder Ashe Anthony.

They serve Maryland, Virginia, D.C., and parts of Pennsylvania by placing dogs into foster or forever homes, and fostering fluctuates.

"Honestly, if someone tells me they can only foster for a week, so I can keep a dog alive, I'm going to say, ‘Heck yes,'" Anthony said. "Our dream is obviously to have somebody who will foster for a bit longer until they get adopted, but the beautiful part about fostering is that they get to dictate how long that relationship is."

The eight dogs at risk Wednesday are not all bully breeds. The agency says there is a Husky mix, a little hound, as well as an 80-pound Cane Corso.

For more details on how you can adopt one of these dogs, visit Lailaslegacyanimalrescue.org.