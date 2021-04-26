Andrew Brown Jr.: Family to view body camera footage of fatal NC shooting

The family of Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man shot and killed last week in North Carolina by sheriff’s deputies serving warrants, was scheduled Monday to view body camera video of the shooting.

The office of civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who was one of multiple attorneys hired by Brown’s family, said they planned to hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. ET following the family’s viewing of the footage in the case.

Brown, a 42-year-old from Elizabeth City, North Carolina, was shot to death Wednesday by one or more deputy sheriffs trying to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants, authorities said. An eyewitness said Brown tried to drive away but was shot dead in his car.

The shooting has prompted protests and demands for accountability in the eastern North Carolina city of about 18,000.

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II said he would ask a local judge as early as Monday to release the body camera video as soon as he's confident it won't compromise an investigation into how the shooting happened.

Wooten added that he would first check with the State Bureau of Investigation, which is looking into the shooting, to make sure that releasing the video would not hamper their efforts.

"Only a judge can release the video. That's why I've asked the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to confirm for me that the releasing of the video will not undermine their investigation. Once I get that confirmation, our county will file a motion in court, hopefully Monday, to have the footage released," Wooten said.

Wooten released the statement Saturday just after family attorneys, local clergy and civil rights leaders including the Rev. William Barber II, who leads the Poor People's Campaign, held a news conference to demand that the footage be released.

Seven deputies have been placed on leave amid indications, including emergency scanner traffic and an eyewitness account, that Brown was shot in the back as he tried to drive away.

"America, here is the issue: a warrant is not a license to kill, even if a suspect supposedly drives away," Barber said at the news conference attended by several of Brown's children and other family members.

"A warrant is not permission to shoot someone," he added.

Under North Carolina law, a judge must generally sign off on the release of law enforcement body camera footage. Leaders of the Elizabeth City government have demanded the release of the footage, and a coalition of media filed a petition in court to make it public. The state’s Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper issued a statement calling for the swift release of the footage.

Wooten has said deputies from his department including a tactical team were attempting to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants when Brown was shot. He said multiple deputies fired shots but he disclosed few other details. Nearby Dare County had issued two arrest warrants for Brown on drug-related charges including possession with intent to sell cocaine. Brown had a criminal history dating back to the 1990s, including past drug convictions.

Elizabeth City declared a state of emergency ahead of the possible release of the body camera footage, WAVY-TV reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. It was reported from Cincinnati.