Amtrak train strikes, kills person near men's shelter in DC

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published  June 24, 2024 8:49pm EDT
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC
The Amtrak logo is seen on a train at Union Station in Washington, DC, on April 22, 2022. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - A person was tragically killed Monday after being struck by a train in Northeast D.C., according to D.C. Fire and EMS officials.

The incident occurred near the Adam's Place men's shelter in the 2200 block of Adams Place NE, where emergency responders were called to the scene. 

Unfortunately, the victim did not survive the impact, authorities confirmed, and their body was located a street away near the 2000 block of Bladensburg Rd NE.

The Amtrak operator acknowledged hitting someone, which prompted fire units to mobilize immediately to locate the victim and provide assistance.

Both scenes have been secured and turned over to law enforcement for further investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates. 