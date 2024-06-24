Amtrak train strikes, kills person near men's shelter in DC

article

A person was tragically killed Monday after being struck by a train in Northeast D.C., according to D.C. Fire and EMS officials.

The incident occurred near the Adam's Place men's shelter in the 2200 block of Adams Place NE, where emergency responders were called to the scene.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Unfortunately, the victim did not survive the impact, authorities confirmed, and their body was located a street away near the 2000 block of Bladensburg Rd NE.

The Amtrak operator acknowledged hitting someone, which prompted fire units to mobilize immediately to locate the victim and provide assistance.

Related article

Both scenes have been secured and turned over to law enforcement for further investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.