Amtrak train hits pickup truck at railroad crossing in Virginia

The Brief A train hit a pickup truck Tuesday morning. The driver was transported to a regional medical facility. There were no other injuries, according to officials.



An Amtrak train hit a pickup truck Tuesday morning in Prince William County.

Nobody was killed, but service on that rail line was impacted for hours.

What we know:

A southbound Amtrak train left Manassas Station just minutes before hitting a pick-up truck at the railroad crossing on Bristow Road near Nokesville Road. Amtrak says it was Train 151 from New York to Roanoke, with 137 passengers and crew on board.

The driver — the only person in the vehicle — had to be cut from the mangled wreckage after the truck slammed into a metal signal box.

No injuries were reported on the train.

"My dad is... he's OK. He's breathing and talking," said Xavier Parks, son of the injured truck driver. "He's in a lot of pain but other than that he'll be all right. Strong man — to get hit by an Amtrak train and still be able to talk about it afterward. When you look at his truck? It means a lot to him but guess what — he's gonna get a better one after this, that's all that matters."

The damaged Amtrak train was eventually brought back to the site of impact so crews could make repairs to the engine’s plow — using a blowtorch to do much of the work.

The train finally got back underway, but not until five hours after the crash — with passengers stuck on board the entire time.

The collision is under investigation.