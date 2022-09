Amtrak service is temporarily delayed after a train hit a person in Lanham, near the New Carrollton station.

Prince George's County fire officials said the person was hit just before 6 p.m. near Emerson Place and Ellin Road.

At this time, the condition of the person hit has not been disclosed. Amtrak officials have not revealed when service will resume in the area.

Evening commuters should look for alternative ways to get home.