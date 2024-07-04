Amtrak train hits empty car near Washington Times building; All passengers safe

article

An Amtrak train struck a vehicle on the tracks Thursday morning in Northeast D.C.

Firefighters responded to the rail incident near the rear of the Washington Times Building at 3600 New York Avenue NE around 5 a.m.

According to D.C. Fire and EMS, the Amtrak train – filled with passengers – struck the unoccupied vehicle on the tracks. The train did not derail, and there were no initial reports of injuries.

Firefighters walked through the train and confirmed that all occupants were safe and uninjured. Most fire units have been released from the scene.