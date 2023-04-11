Amtrak train collides with trespasser in Anne Arundel County: officials

Amtrak says its rail service between D.C. and Baltimore has resumed after it was previously suspended Tuesday evening due to a trespasser on the tracks.

Kelly Just, the lead public relations specialist at Amtrak told FOX 5 train 93 was traveling from Boston to Norfolk around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday when an individual who was trespassing on the track came into contact with the train in Odenton, Maryland.

Around 9:22 p.m., Amtrak announced train 93 had departed and is operating four hours behind.

There have been no reported injuries to the approximately 315 passengers or crew onboard.

Just said some passengers were transferred to continue to their destinations.

Amtrak is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident. They did not mention the condition of the trespasser.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.



