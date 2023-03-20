Amtrak offering tickets to New York, Philly, DC for $20 and under

Amtrak is now offering Night Owl fares for as low as $5 for customers traveling between New York City and D.C. during certain hours.

Night Owl fares will be offered on select trains departing from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. traveling between New York City, D.C. and stops in between.

The fare includes WiFi, four free bags and more.

Examples of Night Owl fares include one-way coach fares from New York to D.C. for $20, D.C. to Newark for $15, Philadelphia to D.C. for $10 and Philadelphia to Baltimore for $5.

The deal is valid for coach travel only and to and from stations between Union Station in D.C. and New York Moynihan Train Hall at Penn Station.

Moynihan Train Hall is closed from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. daily. Passengers are asked to plan to depart from or arrive at Penn Station during the hours of 1 a.m. and 5 a.m.

More information can be found here.