Nonprofit helps bring home Americans escaping war in Middle East

The Brief Nearly 100 Americans escaping the Middle East arrived at Dulles International Airport on Sunday. They came home with the help of Grey Bull Rescue, a nonprofit working to help evacuate Americans from the region. The group worked with the U.S. State Department to get the Americans home.



Americans return from Middle East

What we know:

In total, 88 people arrived at Dulles International Airport from Jordan on Sunday morning, many of them students on a school trip to Israel.

What they're saying:

The evacuees called the process of getting out of the region "really scary," and were stressed about how or when they would get home.

"I was a little scared because I've never been to any of these places," one evacuee said after landing. "I was worried about my parents, what they were thinking. It was a really scary experience for them."

"Before the flight, we were stressing [about] if we were going to get on it or not, but once we got on it, we were excited," said another.

Nonprofit helping fly evacuees home

Dig deeper:

The Americans were brought home with the help of Grey Bull Rescue, a nonprofit that works to get Americans out of war zones and disaster areas.

Sunday morning's flight home was one of several the group has coordinated this week.

Gray Bull Founder Bryan Stern is on the ground in the Middle East coordinating the rescue efforts. He said that the group has completed more than 800 missions, rescuing more than 8,000 people. Yet, he said, this current conflict in the Middle East is one of the most complex.

"This conflict is very, very strange in comparison to other conflicts here in the Middle East," said Stern. "We've done ops in Israel and Gaza and Lebanon and Syria and Iran, but this one is very complicated. There's a lot of fear of the unknown with this particular conflict. Whole airports and major hubs are shut down with thousands of aircraft stuck on the ground."

Grey Bull was able to get the Americans from Israel to Jordan, then back to the U.S. The group works with the U.S. State Department.

Stern said that his organization still has hundreds of requests from people trying to get out.

What's next:

At least one more flight of evacuees is expected to land at Dulles sometime overnight Sunday into Monday morning.