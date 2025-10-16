Here's who Americans blame for government shutdown, according to poll
Americans view the government shutdown as a major problem as the nation is feeling its impact from flight delays and federal employees who are furloughed or working without pay.
With legislators at an impasse on a solution to reopen the government, respondents in a new Associated Press-NORC poll are making their voices heard on who they think is responsible for the shutdown.
Americans blame Trump, Republicans and Democrats for the government shutdown
About 6 in 10 Americans say President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress have "a great deal" or "quite a bit" of responsibility for the shutdown, while 54% say the same about Democrats in Congress, according to the poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
However, at least three-quarters of Americans think each political party deserves at least a "moderate" share of blame, emphasizing that neither group should avoid accountability for the shutdown.
More than half of respondents believe the shutdown is a ‘major issue’
Approximately 54% of Americans call the shutdown a "major issue," with only 11% sharing that it is "not a problem at all." Democrats, 69%, view the shutdown as a major problem, but 59% of independents and 37% of Republicans feel the same way.
More Americans support extending health care subsidies
As the government shutdown enters its third week, Democrats and Republicans are at a standstill over federal tax credits for people who purchase health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.
According to the poll, about 4 in 10 Americans favor extending the tax credits, while only 1 in 10 oppose it. But 42% of respondents don’t have an opinion, implying that many Americans are not closely following the primary argument driving the shutdown.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Associated Press-NORC poll of 1,289 adults conducted between Oct. 9-13. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.