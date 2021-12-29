American University to move classes online for the start of the spring semester

American University will move classes online temporarily at the start of the spring semester due to the increase in COVID-19 cases locally and nationally.

Online instruction will take place from Jan. 10 to Jan. 30. In-person instruction will resume on Jan. 31.

COVID-19 testing is strongly recommended for all students, faculty and staff 48 hours before you return to campus, according to the university.

The university is following the CDC’s updated isolation protocols for those who test positive while on campus, but will also require a negative test to leave isolation. On-campus COVID-19 testing will resume on Jan. 3.

The residence halls will open on schedule and students can return to campus as needed. For the month of January, campus events will be online and no campus visitors or guests will be allowed.

Faculty will teach online, with possible exceptions for a small number of science labs and arts courses.

COVID-19 boosters are still required for all community members by Feb. 10.