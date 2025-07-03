American University quietly lays off 40 employees without notice

article

The Brief Faculty and staff were laid off across multiple departments in order to meet the University’s spending goals. Some staff members were not given an advance notice of their dismissal. The University is trying to minimize costs ahead of the 2025-26 academic year.



American University laid off around 40 staff without notifying students or faculty, according to The Eagle.

The backstory:

The University announced its initiative to meet spending goals in May, including a Voluntary Retirement Incentive Program. When the program did not reach its goals, the University began firing employees.

What we know:

Laid-off employees who were unionized with Service Employees International Union (SEIU) received 45 days of pay because they were not told about their termination in advance. Laid off employees are eligible for a "recall list" where they can be put into a vacant position.

The Eagle confirmed that the layoffs included positions in the School of Communication, the School of Public Affairs, Housing and Residence Life, and other departments and schools on campus.

Staff anonymously reported to the eagle that they were shut out of their American University emails and staff portals without warning, some while on vacation during the summer holiday.

American has not made a public comment about the layoffs.

FOX 5 will continue to follow this story as it develops.