American Airlines flight skids off runway at Idaho airport

An American Airlines flight from Texas caused panic on board after the plane skidded off the runway during its landing in Idaho.

The airline said flight 2990 was arriving from Dallas-Fort Worth Monday night when it "crossed onto a gravel surface adjacent to the taxiway while taxiing toward the terminal" at Boise Air Terminal/Gowen Field.

"Customers deplaned via air stairs and were bussed to the terminal.," the company said in a statement to FOX Television Stations. "We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans and apologize for the inconvenience."

No injuries were reported.

The aircraft was a Boeing 737 with 168 passengers and six crew members on board.

The plane is currently out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the company’s maintenance team.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to FOX Television Stations it is also investigating.

