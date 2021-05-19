American Airlines flight from Tokyo to Dallas diverted to Seattle after incident with unruly passenger

A flight from Tokyo to Dallas-Fort Worth was diverted to Seattle after an incident involving an unruly passenger.

American Airlines flight 60 from Tokyo-Narita to Dallas-Fort Worth diverted Wednesday to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) after an incident with "an unruly customer from the flight", according to an AA statement sent to Q13 News.

An AA spokesperson said the plane diverted to Seattle where a mother and daughter were met by federal officials and vacated the aircraft. The plane departed and continued on to Dallas around 12 p.m. PCT.

A spokesperson with SEA also confirmed the report with Q13 News. No arrests were made or injures reported, the SEA spokesperson said.

Onboard the Boeing 787-9 were 63 passengers and 13 crew members were onboard the plane. The aircraft stopped in Seattle for about an hour before continuing on to Dallas where it safely landed Wednesday evening.

Further details on what happened aboard the plane have not been released.

In January, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson signing an order that adds stricter enforcement and penalties for unruly passengers. 1,300 reports of unruly passengers were made since February according to the FAA.

According to the directive, anyone who interferes, physically assaults or threatens crew members or anyone else in the aircraft could face stiff penalties, including imprisonment or fines of up to $35,000.

The agency has so far identified potential violations in about 260 of the reported cases, an FAA spokesman told FOX News in early May.

