America250: DC celebrates the nation's birthday

The Brief America250 celebrations are underway across the country. The launch of ‘Our American Story’ was on the National Mall Monday. FOX 5 is also celebrating America’s 250th birthday with ‘America250 In Your Hometown.’ Football legend Darrell Green joined Mayor Muriel Bowser for Monday’s announcement.



The American Story:

250 years is a long time, and there are lots of stories to tell.

America250 is the commission set up by Congress to properly celebrate and capture this big moment in American history.

As part of that, the commission is fanning out across 50 states, DC, and five territories to interview and talk to people about their life as Americans.

"It’s a personal journey, and to make sure that everyone has that representation to be able to tell that experience of what it’s like not just here, but beyond, is really important to this commission," said Rosie Rios, the Chair of America250.

People will see Airstream trailers in their country with crews who will interview people. Rios says this will happen across the country.

"Our goal is to visit the presidential centers, our goal is to visit the national parks and a couple of dozen activations at Walmart parking lots, we want to go Sea to shining sea, it has to be all parts of the country, all representations," Rios said.

The stories they record will be catalogued in the Library of Congress, and some news organizations, filmmakers and digital outlets will make films and documentaries.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said the National Mall was a great place to launch this.

"There are millions of visitors who come every year to experience our neighborhoods and celebrate our vibrant culture. And we are so excited to show it off next year to the thousands who will come to celebrate the nation’s birthday," Bowser said.

DC legend records his history:

Washington Football great Darrell Green joined Monday’s festivities, grateful for his American story.

The 20-year Washington Football legend has lived in the DMV for nearly four decades and sat down for an interview as part of the project.

He spoke with FOX 5 before he did the interview.

"I actually went to college—a little peanut like me—went to college. I end up getting drafted to the NFL. I moved to D.C., I met my wife here, I got engaged and married and I’ve had the opportunity to have a life, and that’s in America. I don’t know about other countries, I can’t speak to that. But I know one thing, I never want to be anywhere else," Green said.