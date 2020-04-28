Amazon, Instacart and other essential workers reportedly plan walk-out strike May 1

article

Workers from large companies such as Amazon, Instacart and Whole Foods are planning a walk-out strike for May 1, according to a report from The Intercept, noting that participating employees will call in sick or walk off during their lunch break.

A flyer for the “May Day General Strike” was shared by Christian Smalls on Twitter. “Protect all workers at all cost we are not expandable or replaceable enough is enough TAKE THE POWER BACK!” Smalls wrote in his tweet.



News of gig workers striking and protesting due to workplace conditions and complaints over lack of necessary protective equipment have been common amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shoppers for Instacart had previously striked in March, and Amazon employees across the country had gone on strike with complaints that the company had not done enough to protect its employees amid the pandemic.

But the May 1 strike appears to be the first coalition of workers across several major companies. Those included are Amazon, Instacart, Whole Foods, Walmart, Target and FedEx, according to the Intercept.

States are starting and continuing to ease their lockdown restrictions in hopes of boosting local economies and returning to a sense of normalcy. Public health officials, however, have advised against reopening areas and communities too soon.

Even in states or areas that have not eased lockdown restrictions, workers at companies such as Amazon and Target are often deemed essential workers and can be in a position where they face a higher risk of exposure to the virus.

As of April 28, more than 1 million people had tested positive for COVID-19, based on data from Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.