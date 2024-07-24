Alsobrooks, Hogan still considering FOX 5 debate at University of Maryland

The race for the seat held by retiring Maryland Senator Ben Cardin is shaping up to be a crucial battle for control of Congress.

The University of Maryland has been proposed as the host site for a debate between Larry Hogan and Angela Alsobrooks, sponsored by FOX 5 and the University's Capital News Service.

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks was campaigning in Columbia Wednesday, just over 100 days before the election.

FOX 5 asked the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate whether she would accept the invitation to debate Hogan on Sept. 12.

"I’m looking forward to debating Larry Hogan in the fall," Alsobrooks responded. "I know that we’ve had a number of invitations that have come in. The team is looking through the invitations and will be responding to everyone right away, but I’m absolutely looking forward to debating him, and I think we all recognize the importance of holding the majority. This race is about who will have the 51st vote, whether it’s a caucus that’s empowered by Donald Trump or one that is soon to be empowered by Kamala Harris, and it’s a very important race."

FOX 5 has reached out to the Hogan campaign for a response to the September debate invitation but has not yet received a reply.

When asked several weeks ago, Maryland's former Republican governor said, "I’m not sure. We’ve already committed to two debates and we haven’t heard anything from our opponent. I think at this point she’s refused to accept any debates. It’s not for me to decide. We’re going to wait to see. We can’t be doing debates every week, but we’ve committed to a couple of them. One in the Washington area and one in Baltimore."

Alsobrooks responded to Hogan's comments, saying, "Well, you know what I say, bless his heart. Larry Hogan’s spending all this time talking about me; he should be talking to voters like I am. I am looking forward to debating Larry Hogan and I think he should spend his time talking to voters."

FOX 5 also asked voters for their thoughts on the potential debate.

"I think debates are important, especially for new voters and especially for voters who are not sure who they’re going to vote for and don’t really know the candidates. It gives them a chance to see what the candidate is thinking about and understand their vision and platform," said Howard County Councilmember Opel Jones.

"I think it would be important. I think there’s value in debate always," added Maryland voter Lakey Boyd. "It really serves to illuminate maybe some pieces of the puzzle that we don’t always have media access to based on typical media coverage. So I think there’s value. I’m not sure it would completely influence my vote, but I think that’s actually part of the point... you don’t know until you know... until you hear the debate."

FOX 5 will continue to seek definitive answers from both Hogan and Alsobrooks regarding the proposed debate.