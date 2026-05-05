Ally Bank warns customers about rise in sophisticated scams targeting personal data

article

The Brief Ally says scammers are using texts, emails, and calls that appear legitimate to target customers Some scams may install hidden malware that can steal passwords and personal information Customers are urged to avoid clicking suspicious links and never share sensitive details



Customers are being urged to stay alert as banks report a recent increase in complex fraud attempts.

What we know:

Ally Bank says it has seen a rise in sophisticated scams in recent weeks aimed at tricking people into clicking malicious links or downloading harmful files.

These scams may come through email, text message, or phone calls and are often designed to look like they come from a trusted company.

According to the bank, clicking on suspicious links or downloading files can lead to malware being installed on a device without the user’s knowledge.

In some cases, scammers use spyware or keylogging software to collect sensitive information such as passwords, account details, and other personal data.

Why you should care:

The threats described by Ally can be difficult to detect and may operate silently in the background, putting personal and financial information at risk.

Bank officials say staying cautious and verifying communications is one of the most effective ways to prevent fraud.

What you can do:

Ally is urging customers to take several precautions to protect themselves:

Never share sensitive information such as passwords, one-time passcodes, or full account details through email, text, or unexpected phone calls

Avoid responding to messages requesting personal information, even if they appear to come from Ally

Contact the bank directly using official phone numbers if there is any doubt

Be cautious of messages that create urgency or pressure immediate action

Avoid clicking on unfamiliar links and instead visit official websites directly

Keep devices updated with the latest software and use trusted security tools

The bank emphasized that it continues to strengthen its internal security systems but says customer awareness remains a critical line of defense.

What's next:

Ally encourages customers to visit its Security Center for more information on protecting themselves from fraud and understanding how the bank safeguards accounts.