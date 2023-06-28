Allen Outlets Shooting: Police body camera video released

The Allen Police Department released new police body camera video from the Allen Premium Outlets on May 6.

8 people were killed, including three children, and at least 7 others were injured at the open air mall before an officer, who was in the area on another call responded.

The video begins with the officer telling a group of kids to use their seatbelts, when several gunshots are heard in the background.

"I think we got shots fired at the outlet mall," the officer can be heard saying.

Video shows the officer grab his gun and sprint toward the gunshots.

"Get out of here!" he can be heard saying to people in the area.

The officer locates the gunman shooting and killing him just over two minutes after the first shots were fired.

Body camera video is below. Viewer discretion is advised.

On Tuesday, a Collin County grand jury returned a "no bill" for the use of force by the officer after reviewing the facts of case.

The "no bill" indicated the use of force was justified under Texas law and no charges will be filed against them.

The officer has asked to remain anonymous.

"This video shows how quickly a routine interaction with the public turned into a life-and-death situation," said Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey in a statement. "The officer recognized the danger, ran toward the gunfire and neutralized the threat – and for his actions, the Allen community is forever grateful."

Featured article

The Allen Police Department also requested an independent review of the incident by the International Association of Chiefs of Police.