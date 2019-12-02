Alleged Montgomery County cockfighting ring leads to charges for Silver Spring man

article

A Silver Spring man is facing charges in connection with an alleged cockfighting ring in Montgomery County.

Investigators say they seized more than 100 roosters and hens from a property in Burtonsville after an Animal Services officer say roosters with their combs and wattles removed – a practice associated with cockfighting.

The Montgomery County Police Animal Services Division searched three Burtonsville properties belonging to 59-year-old Raymond Romig of Clement Place before recovering the animals on Nov. 21.

The rescued birds are being cared for at the Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center.

Police charged Romig with 22 counts of aggravated cruelty to animals on Nov. 26.

They say Romig could face a sentence of three years, or a fine of up to $5,000 – or both – for each count.

