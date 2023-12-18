Alleged congressional staffer fired after filming sex tape inside Senate hearing room: report

A person identified as a congressional staffer has been fired after allegedly filming an explicit sex tape inside a Senate hearing room, according to a report on FOX News.

The amateur pornographic video was published online Friday and shows the alleged staffer having sex with another man on the dais in hearing room 216 of the Hart Senate Office Building, the report says.

Hart Senate Office Building Room 216 as it was set up for the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Posts on social media claimed the alleged staffer worked for Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin's office. The identities of the men in the video have not been confirmed. However, hours after the graphic video was published, Cardin's office announced a legislative aide was no longer employed by the Senate.

"Aidan Maese-Czeropski is no longer employed by the U.S. Senate.," the statement read. "We will have no further comment on this personnel matter."

The act could have violated Senate ethics rules and could lead to charges being filed, FOX says. When asked about the video, U.S. Capitol Police told Fox News, "We are aware and looking into this."

FOX says Hart Senate Office Building Room 216 is a famous hearing room where lawmakers have grilled high-profile presidential nominees, including justices of the Supreme Court.