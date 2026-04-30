Alleged altercation between DuVal High School staff member, student under investigation

The Brief An alleged altercation between a staff member and a student is under investigation. The staff member was placed on administrative leave and police are investigating. Principal Denice Nabinett called it a serious incident involving inappropriate physical contact.



An alleged altercation between a DuVal High School staff member and a student is under investigation, according to school officials.

What we know:

In a letter to families, Principal Dr. Denice Nabinett said the incident involves an allegation of inappropriate physical contact by a staff member. She described it as a "serious incident" that occurred on school grounds.

The staff member was immediately placed on administrative leave, and the Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating.

"This type of conduct, if substantiated, is inconsistent with our expectations for professionalism, student care, and safety," Nabinett wrote. "Please be assured that we have zero tolerance for violence or misconduct of any kind. The safety, dignity, and well-being of our students and staff are our highest priorities."

She said the school is taking the matter "extremely seriously" and remains committed to maintaining a safe and respectful learning environment. Staff members are available to support students who may need help processing the situation.

Families with concerns or questions can contact Nabinett at 301‑918‑8600 or denice.nabinett@pgcps.org.