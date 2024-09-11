All Frederick County Public Schools in Virginia closed after threats circulate on social media

Frederick County Public Schools in Virginia are closed on Wednesday as officials investigate threats of possible school-related violence circulating on social media.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says that preliminarily, indications point to the posts originating outside of Virginia with no direct threat being leveled at any particular Frederick County Public School.

Sheriff’s officials say they are continuing to investigate an earlier incident that was reported to have occurred and which did not take place on any school property or campus.

Authorities say they hope o have the situation resolved so they can safely reopen classrooms on Thursday, September 12th.

Here is the full statement from Frederick County Public Schools:

"Frederick County Public Schools is working with law enforcement to investigate an ongoing threat to ensure the safety of our students, staff and families. Out of an abundance of caution, the school division’s administrative offices and all school offices will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, September 11. This will allow administration to work with law-enforcement to open up schools safely on Thursday, September 12. In addition, we were also made aware of a widespread social media post that we are investigating and we are trying to determine its credibility."