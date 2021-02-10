HBCU festival powered by Alexandria church, Google Cloud will be the largest in the country, organizers say

The Alfred Street Baptist Church Foundation is partnering with Google Cloud in presenting the ASBC Foundation's 19th annual Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Festival, taking place virtually for the first time on Saturday, Feb. 20.

"In the midst of a global pandemic, there is still hope," said Google Economic and Community Development representative Reginald B. McKnight. "This partnership builds on Google's commitment to investing in the Black community and HBCUs."

For nearly two decades, the ASBC Foundation’s signature event has enabled more than 50,000 Black youth, high school students and their parents to directly connect with the nation’s HBCUs, while also providing a wealth of vital information about the college admissions process, financial aid, academic disciplines and the cultural aspects of Black college life.

In 2020, over $5,400,000 in scholarships were awarded to the 1,766 high school seniors who were in attendance, many of whom were first-generation college students.

This year, the event will be virtual due to the ongoing pandemic.

A majority of the 70+ HBCUs participating in the 2021 festival will conduct on-site interviews and offer instant admission virtually, and many schools will waive application fees.

Click here for more information on how to register.