Alexandria's Dash Bus holds 'Stuff The Bus' holiday drive

Alexandria's Dash Bus is bringing back its popular annual Stuff The Bus Drive.

The donation drive is for winter clothing, canned goods and toiletries.

Starting Monday through Friday, you can make donations at Dash's offices as well as other sites across the city.

Stuff the Bus will accept donations of select clothing items in youth and adult sizes, as well as shelf-stable food and essential toiletries.

New Clothing:

Coats

Gloves

Hats

Underwear

Socks

Food:

Canned food

Cereals

Pasta

Boxed Mac and Cheese

Oatmeal

Individually packaged snacks like applesauce and granola bars

Toiletries:

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Body Wash

Soap

Baby Shampoo

Feminine Hygiene Products

Baby Wipes

Toilet Paper

2023 Stuff the Bus Donation Drop-Off Locations:

Potomac Yard Shopping Center, Monday, December 11 | 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

King Street Metro Station, Tuesday, December 12 | 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Van Dorn Metro Station, Wednesday, December 13 | 9 a.m. to noon

Bradlee Shopping Center, Thursday, December 14 | 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

City Hall/Market Square, Friday, December 15 | 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Donations may also be dropped off at DASH’s offices located at 3000 Business Center Drive.

MORE INFO can be found online.