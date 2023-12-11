Expand / Collapse search

Alexandria's Dash Bus holds 'Stuff The Bus' holiday drive

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
WASHINGTON - Alexandria's Dash Bus is bringing back its popular annual Stuff The Bus Drive.

The donation drive is for winter clothing, canned goods and toiletries.

Starting Monday through Friday, you can make donations at Dash's offices as well as other sites across the city.

Stuff the Bus will accept donations of select clothing items in youth and adult sizes, as well as shelf-stable food and essential toiletries.

New Clothing:

Coats
Gloves
Hats
Underwear
Socks

Food:

Canned food
Cereals
Pasta
Boxed Mac and Cheese
Oatmeal
Individually packaged snacks like applesauce and granola bars

Toiletries:

Toothbrushes
Toothpaste
Body Wash
Soap
Baby Shampoo
Feminine Hygiene Products
Baby Wipes
Toilet Paper

2023 Stuff the Bus Donation Drop-Off Locations:

Potomac Yard Shopping Center, Monday, December 11 | 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

King Street Metro Station, Tuesday, December 12 | 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Van Dorn Metro Station, Wednesday, December 13 | 9 a.m. to noon

Bradlee Shopping Center, Thursday, December 14 | 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

City Hall/Market Square, Friday, December 15 | 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Donations may also be dropped off at DASH’s offices located at 3000 Business Center Drive.

MORE INFO can be found online.