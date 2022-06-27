Alexandria woman dies after being found at bus stop with life-threatening injuries

An Alexandria woman has died after she was found at a bus stop on Richmond Highway with life-threatening injuries to her upper body, according to police.

Fairfax County Police say officers responded to a bus stop in the 7800 block of Richmond Highway just after midnight on June 17. A passerby saw the victim, Michelle Huntley, suffering from trauma to the upper body.

Huntley was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries considered life-threatening. She died yesterday afternoon.

FCPD say they have reviewed hours of surveillance footage, conducted several interviews and canvassed the surrounding area extensively to determine the circumstances that led up to the deadly assault. Detectives believe the injuries Michelle sustained were likely from blunt force.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the specific cause and manner of death.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at 703-478-0904. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text by sending "FCCS" plus tip to 847411 and by web.