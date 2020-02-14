Alexandria teen arrested, charged in connection with murders of Northwest grads due in court, authorities say

An Alexandria teen who was arrested in connection with the double murders of two Northwest High School graduates who were found slain in southern Virginia is expected in court Friday.

Officials say 18-year-old Mohamed Aly of Alexandria was taken into custody Thursday without incident. Aly is charged in the deaths of 21-year-old Ntombo Bianda of Alexandria, Virginia, and 19-year-old Ayanna Maertens Griffin of Germantown, Maryland.

Authorities say the bodies of Griffin and Bianda were discovered near a vehicle crash along Route 58 in the Turbeville community of Halifax County, near the North Carolina border Saturday morning. Both suffered gunshot wounds.

Aly is facing two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. A motive has not been identified. The investigation is still ongoing.

