Alexandria shooting leaves 2 people dead: police

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Two people are dead after a shooting Saturday morning in Alexandria, according to police.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The Alexandria Police Department says they started receiving several calls around 7:28 a.m. Saturday about multiple burglaries and shots fired.

Police responded to the scene located in the 100 block of Century Drive near the Assembly Alexandria apartment complex and determined there were three separate crime scenes.

Two of the scenes were related to the burglaries, while the third scene was were the shots were fired.

Alexandria Chief of Police Don Hayes says they found two shooting victims at the scene. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to a hospital where they later died.

Officials did not release any information about the victims or possible suspects in the shooting.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting and whether the three crime scenes are related.

Chief Hayes says there is no threat to the community at this time.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 703-746-6225.