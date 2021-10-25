Alexandria residents along Telegraph Road demand action from state
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Residents who travel along a busy roadway in Northern Virginia are demanding answers from the state’s department of transportation.
Telegraph Road in Alexandria remains unmarked several weeks after it was repaved and residents are concerned it’s causing accidents.
It’s a heavily traveled roadway and often, a detour when there’s traffic on the interstate.
Residents say the lengthy stretch of Telegraph Road starting just south of the Beltway all the way down to South Kings Highway is dangerous without clear, permanent markings, especially at night.
On the Neighbors app, one resident pointed out that there have been four accidents in two weeks.
Virginia’s Department of Transportation says the restriping delay is due to:
- The weather — VDOT says when it rains they can’t mark the roadway
- The workforce shortage
- The supply chain crisis due to the pandemic
VDOT says the plan is to start restriping tomorrow or Wednesday but rain is in the forecast so there could be additional delays.
VDOT says $133 million are allocated for Northern Virginia for projects just like this.