1 person taken to hospital after Annandale shooting; Fairfax County police searching for suspect
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Fairfax County police confirm one man has been taken to the hospital and the suspect is at large after a shooting in Annandale Friday night.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
The incident occurred in the 7700 block of Suraci Ct. in Annandale.
The suspect ran from the scene and is described as a Black man with a white shirt and checkered shorts.
Police say to avoid the area. If anyone has any information, call 911.
Advertisement
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FOX 5 for updates.