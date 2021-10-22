Expand / Collapse search

1 person taken to hospital after Annandale shooting; Fairfax County police searching for suspect

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Fairfax County police confirm one man has been taken to the hospital and the suspect is at large after a shooting in Annandale Friday night.

The incident occurred in the 7700 block of Suraci Ct. in Annandale. 

The suspect ran from the scene and is described as a Black man with a white shirt and checkered shorts.

Police say to avoid the area. If anyone has any information, call 911.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FOX 5 for updates.