The Brief Alexandria is considering a proposal to transform Cameron Run Regional Park into a sports complex. The proposed indoor facility carries an estimated price tag of $117 million. The city will host a virtual community meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m.



The city of Alexandria is considering a proposal to transform Cameron Run Regional Park into a year-round sports and events complex, a move that would conclude nearly 50 years of park operations by NOVA Parks.

The proposed 210,000-square-foot indoor facility carries an estimated price tag of $117 million.

Alexandria proposes $117 million sports complex at Cameron Run Regional Park

Under the plan, the city would issue $107 million in bonds, while a newly formed nonprofit, ALX Sports, would raise $10 million and manage the site under a 30-year lease.

City officials project the development could generate approximately $160 million for city services across the term, including $20 million for affordable housing.

NOVA Parks’ operating agreement runs through 2028. While certain park attractions would close sooner, the Great Waves Waterpark, batting cages, and miniature golf course would remain operational through Labor Day 2027. The park’s seasonal holiday event is slated to conclude its final run on Jan. 3.

The proposal remains under review as officials seek public feedback. The city will host a virtual community meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m. via Zoom.

Alexandria proposes $117 million sports complex at Cameron Run Regional Park