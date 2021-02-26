Alexandria police investigate series of indecent exposure cases in Del Ray neighborhood

The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a series of indecent exposure cases reported in the Del Ray neighborhood dating back to last spring.

Authorities say at least 11 cases have been reported between May 2020 and February 2021.

The incidents happened on different streets including Mount Vernon Avenue and E. Glendale Avenue, police say, and were usually reported as occurring during the morning hours.

Officers say the suspect's description has varied from case to case, making it difficult to say how many people may be involved. They say a K-9 unit tracked a suspect's scent for a short distance in one of the incidents but no suspect was located.

No injuries have been reported. Police are asking residents in the area to review their security cameras and to contact them with any information.