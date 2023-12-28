Police searching for suspect accused of shooting man in McDonald's bathroom in Alexandria

A person was reportedly shot in the leg while at a McDonald’s in Alexandria, police say.

The victim told police that the incident happened at the restaurant in the 5300 block of Duke Street in Alexandria.

According to police, an altercation happened between two adult men who knew each other and the victim was supposedly shot in the leg during the fight in the restroom. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooter was last seen fleeing on foot.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 703-746-4444.



