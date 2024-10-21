Alexandria massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting clients

A northern Virginia masseuse is facing allegations of sexual assault from two clients, Alexandria police said Monday.

Picard Johnson, 31, of Maryland has been arrested and charged with two counts of "Object Sexual Penetration." The charges are related to allegations of sexual assault by two clients from the Massage Envy on Duke Street in Alexandria.

Picard was a massage therapist at the business, though it’s unclear how long he was employed for. Police said Monday that detectives are actively investigating in attempts to identify anyone who visited the location at Foxchase Shoppes between Aug. 1 and Sept. 26, 2024, and experienced inappropriate contact with Johnson.

A client who spoke off camera with FOX 5 said she has never had an issue with the Massage Envy location, while a man who works next door said he personally does not trust massage chains. He said if he were to seek massage services, he would prefer a massage therapist who was referred by a family member or friend.

"I wouldn’t do this, personally. People do it. It works with some people, but we got crazy people in our society now. So, this is a perfect environment for pedophiles, people who are misogynists in that kind of way," he said. "Does it happen every day? No, but it’s not for everybody. Bottom line."

According to court records, Johnson has been released on his own recognizance. His next court hearing is November 22. An attorney for Johnson did not return a call from FOX 5 seeking comment.

As of this writing, Massage Envy has responded to the allegations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Vanderah within the APD Criminal Investigations Bureau at 703-746-6678. Information can be provided anonymously.