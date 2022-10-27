Alexandria man convicted for striking motorcycle at 100MPH, causing victim to lose part of leg

An Alexandria man has been convicted by a federal jury after driving more than 100 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone, striking a motorcycle and causing the victim to lose part of his leg.

Court records say Menyelek M. Maynard, 26, was driving his white Toyota Camry on the George Washington Memorial Parkway on April 8 at over 100 miles per hour, in an area with a posted speed limit of 45 miles an hour.

Maynard struck 20-year-old victim J.V.’s motorcycle from behind, sending J.V. flying more than 30 feet through the air.

Because of Maynard’s actions, J.V. lost his left leg below the knee, had to have steel rods inserted in both arms and his back and lost feeling in his left arm and left side.

Maynard rolled his own vehicle multiple times, narrowly missing pedestrians in the Parkway’s footpath before coming to rest upside down in the Potomac River.

Maynard faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison when sentenced on Jan. 24.