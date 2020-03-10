Alexandria Health Department urges self-monitoring after potential coronavirus exposure at Immanuel Chapel at Virginia Theological Seminary
article
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - The Alexandria Health Department says it was notified that a D.C. resident who tested positive for coronavirus spent time at the Immanuel Chapel of the Virginia Theological Seminary.
Investigators say anyone who visited the church between February 26 and March 4 may have been exposed to the virus.
Officials say 14 seminarians are under voluntary isolation.
Health officials are recommending that people monitor themselves closely.